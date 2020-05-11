STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Aarogya Setu is the 'safest app ever', says Government

The IT secretary also reiterated that the data acquired from the app is used only for health-related purposes and will not be used for any surveillance purpose.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Arogya Setu App

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Aarogya Setu App (Photo| Google Play STore)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid persistent privacy concerns raised against Aarogya Setu app--a digital tool to contact trace people who have got exposed to infected people, the Centre on Monday sought to allay the fears saying that it is the 'safest app ever.'

In a briefing on COVID-19 status in country, the government also said that the data of less than 13,000 people--of about 9.8 crore people who have downloaded the app--who are infected and have the app, has been moved to government servers.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary,  Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, who also heads a COVID-19 related empowered group on technology and data management, said that data of even COVID-19 patients will be deleted from the servers 60 days after they have recovered.

Using the app, nearly 1.3 lakh users who came into close contact with these 13,000 persons were alerted.

He explained that the app’s privacy policy states when two users come in close contact, their unique ids are stored on the two phones along with the time and GPS location.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

This is uploaded to the app’s servers -controlled by the government- only if a user tests positive.

Sawhney said that when the two Aarogya Setu users come close to each other, the app transfers data like GPS location, identity etc. to central servers if a person tests positive for the disease.

For those who are not at risk, their data is deleted every 30 days and data for those who are being tested right now is deleted after 45 days. If a user tests positive, then their data is kept up to 60 days after they are cured.

Based on the privacy policy, this covers data about self-assessments, exposure events and location coordinates.

The IT secretary also reiterated that the data acquired from the app is used only for health-related purposes and will not be used for any surveillance purpose.

The assurance by the government comes days after ethical hacker Robert Baptiste, wrote an article detailing some ways in which an attacker could take advantage of the app.

However, the government responded to Baptiste’s claims insisting that the assumptions are not true and data stored in the app is safe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aarogya Setu coronavirus data Indian government lockdown COVID 19
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp