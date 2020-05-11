STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Maharashtra wants to start suburban rail services

CM Uddhav said that when required the central government should provide the security personnel so that the police can take the breathing break.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo| Twitter/ @CMOMaharashtra)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restart the Mumbai suburban train service for the essential services.

In a video conference meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the people who are working in the essential services should be allowed to travel in this suburban train services.

Thackeray said that they were able to control the outbreak of coronavirus in April but reported that it will increase in May, June and July 2020 so the government should take all precautions.

"We are following all guidelines prescribed by the central government. The migrant workers want to go back their home state. By following the social distancing, the migrants should be allowed to travel from one state to another," Thackeray said.

Thackeray also demanded that the GST compensation to the state government.

"The state government has lost around Rs 35,000 revenue in the last 40 days. The central government should extend financial help during crisis situations. Then, it will be given to the needy and the poor people," told Thackeray to Prime Minister Modi.

Thackeray also apprised to Prime Minister that they are ensuring strict lockdown in the containment zone. "The state government has also created several isolation centers at BKC, Racecourse, Nehru centre, Worli, Goregaon exhibition etc. We have enough numbers of beds in emergency situations.  Besides, we have also formed the task force of expert doctors who are helping to control the outbreak of coronavirus," the chief minister added.

The Shiv Sena leader also said that when required the central government should provide the security personnel so that the police can take the breathing break.

"The Reserve Bank of India should ask the bank to disburse the crop loan to farmers. Farmers need money to buy seeds and fertilizer for the sowing purpose and other agriculture activities. We had waived the farm loan but many farmers from Vidarbha could not get the benefit due to the lockdown. The central should extend all possible help in time of crisis," the chief minister added.

