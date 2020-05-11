COVID-19: National Aerospace Laboratories develop Non-Invasive Ventilator 'SwasthVayu'

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Based on its domain expertise in aerospace design, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratory, National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), has developed a spinoff technology -- portable non-invasive ventilator, 'SwasthVayu', that has potential use to treat moderate or mid-stage patients who do not require intubation.



Director NAL, Shri Jitendra J. Jadhav said the BIPAP Non-Invasive Ventilator with externally connected Oxygen concentrator is ideal for treating COVID -19 patients in Wards, Make shift Hospitals, dispensaries and home in current Indian COVID 19 scenario.



CSIR NAL claims to have developed the simple to use, cost effective, compact ventilator, configured with the majority of indigenous components in 36 days.

SwasthVayu is a microcontroller-based precise closed-loop adaptive control system with a built-in biocompatible 3D printed manifold & coupler with HEPA filter (Highly Efficient Particulate Air Filter). It has features like Spontaneous, CPAP, Timed, AUTO BIPAP modes with provision to connect Oxygen concentrator or Enrichment unit externally, said NAL in a release.



It has thus far been certified for safety and performance by NABL accredited agencies, and undergone stringent biomedical tests and beta clinical trials at NAL Health Centre. While it shortly expects approval by regulatory authorities, NAL has already initiated dialogues with major public/private industries as a partner for mass production.



The team of scientists at NAL was headed by Dr CM Ananda- Head Electronics Dept, Dr. Amarnarayan D , Chief Medical Officer, NAL, Dr Viren Sardana, Respiratory Physiologist, IGIB.