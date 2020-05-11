CRPF jawan killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh  

RAIPUR: A CRPF personnel was killed in a gunfight with the Maoists at Uripal area in the strife-torn district of Bijapur, about 350 km south of Raipur on Monday.
"There was an exchange of fire between the joint team comprising of District Reserve Guards (DRG), Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) and CRPF with the Maoists in Bijapur. A CRPF constable belonging to 170th battalion was killed. While a team of police is bringing his body to the district headquarter, the remaining security forces are further continuing with the search operation in the forested terrain," a senior police officer said.
The deceased jawan Munna Yadav was a resident of Jharkhand state.
Bijapur is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of south Bastar.
