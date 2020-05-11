STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eight UP migrant workers killed in two states

Desperate to reach home, these workers met a tragic end as packed vehicles lost control on roads

Published: 11th May 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Locals gather near the mangled remains of a truck in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district | Pti

By Express News Service

BHOPAL & RANCHI: Eight migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two accidents in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand when two heavy vehicles packed with labourers lost control on highways. On Saturday night, a mango laden truck overturned on Saturday late night, killing five migrant workers and injuring 13 others in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. All these labourers were headed home to Etah and Jhansi districts of Uttar Pradesh after they lost jobs in Hyderabad. Two are stated critical and have been referred to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur district.

As one of the injured migrants has COVID-19 like symptoms, the rest were isolated after tests.
Madhya Pradesh has reported deaths of at least 10 migrant workers due to illness, heat stroke or in accidents in Madhya Pradesh. These victims were returning from Maharashtra and South India in trucks, by cycles or walking back in desperation to reach home

In Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, three migrants, hiding inside a coal dust laden truck, were killed while a dozen others were left injured after the driver crashed onto a vehicle standing on the road side on Sunday. The truck was carrying more than 20 migrant workers who were desperate to return home after industries operating in Jamshedpur closed due to the lockdown.

With no earning option after industrial units were shut down, the group decided to return to Muzaffarpur and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. One of the injured migrants told the media that the driver had promised them to get through to their destinations safely and a cabin-like structure was made with wooden logs in between the coal dust in which all of them were accommodated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant workers
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp