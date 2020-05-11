STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 23,000 after 1230 new cases; 868 dead so far

Of the total coronavirus positive cases and deaths so far, Mumbai alone accounts for 14,521 cases and 528 fatalities.

Migrant workers queue to get police passes to return to their hometowns during nationwide lockdown as preventive measure due to the coronavirus pandemic at Dadar in Mumbai Monday May 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,230 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths, 20 in Mumbai alone, taking the overall case count to 23,401 and the number of fatalities to 868, a Health department official said.

Of the 36 deaths, 20 were reported from Mumbai, five from Solapur, three from Pune, two from Thane city, one each from Amravati, Aurangabad, Nanded, Ratnagiri and Wardha.

Mumbai's slum sprawl Dharavi on Monday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total case count to 916, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The death toll stood at 29 so far in Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in Asia.

"New cases were found from 90-feet road, Abu Bakar Chawl, Dharavi crossroad, PV Chawl, Dhobi Ghat, Gautam Chawl, Muslim Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Dhorwada, Kuttiwadi and some other localities," he added.

One person from Uttar Pradesh also died here in Maharashtra, the official said.

"With this, the total number of the COVID-19 deaths in the state has gone up to 868," he said.

The official said a total of 2,48,301 people are placed under home quarantine while 15,192 are under institutional quarantine.

Pune, another coronavirus hotspot, has so far reported 2,476 cases and 149 deaths, he said, adding that the entire Pune division has reported a total of 3,206 cases and 176 deaths so far.

Thane division which consist of Mumbai city has 17,661 COVID-19 cases and 566 deaths.

Nashik division has crossed the 1,000-mark of COVID-19 cases at 1,015 and reported 64 deaths followed by Kolhapur division reporting 104 cases and four deaths, he said.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Aurangabad is 660 with 15 deaths.

Latur division, also in Marathwada, has reported 80 cases and five deaths so far, he said.

Vidarbha region has reported 368 cases and 25 deaths due to COVID-19 in the Akola division while Nagpur's tally is 266 cases and three deaths.

A total of 41 people from other states are currently receiving treatment here in Maharashtra while 10 patients have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection so far, the official said.

He said the state has performed 2,18,194 tests so far of which 1,93,457 samples were negative and 23,401 tested positive.

The number of active containment zones in the state stood at 1,256 and 12,027 squads have completed surveillance of 53.71 lakh people.

The state government has so far discharged 4,786 patients after recovery, he added.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 23,401, deaths 868, discharged 4,786, active cases 17,747 and people tested so far 2,18,914.

