STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra government loses Rs 3885 crore in stamp duty in 40 days of lockdown

"We got this revenue in the green zone only where the property registration and leave and license agreement has been allowed," a revenue official said.

Published: 11th May 2020 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo| Twitter/ @CMOMaharashtra)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government could earn only Rs 15 crore through stamp duty and registration in the last 40 days - a steep fall in comparison to the Rs 4000 crore it usually generates in such a period. 

According to the stamp duty and registration department of state government, the income in April and the first 10 days of May when the lockdown has been in place, was at a historic low. The real estate and excise departments are the major backbones of the state economy and yield Rs 24,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore in average revenue annually.

But, in the last 40 days, only 3806 properties were sold and registered and this earned the government Rs 15 crore.
 
"We got this revenue in the green zone only where the property registration and leave and license agreement has been allowed while in the red zone, no such activities have been taking place," said a revenue official.

ALSO SEE | Maha train tragedy: Fear of COVID-19, emotional calls from mothers led migrants to walk home

Rajesh Prajapati, spokesperson of the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry, Mumbai-Navi Mumbai, said that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and Panvel, and Pune, the major contributor in stamp duty and registration revenue generation, were both badly hit.  

"Therefore, the government has earned the record low revenue in the last 40 days. The state government had earlier issued an order to restart property registration online, but the order was not followed by the stamp duty and registration departments in the MMR region. The government is proactive but the administration fails when it comes to implementation," Prajapati said.

He said that unless and until the property registration resumes in MMR and Pune regions, the government will not earn the expected revenue

"We had also demanded a cut in stamp duty and registration charges for a few months just to boost the economy and attract buyers. Once the economic activity engine is started, this decreased percentage of stamp duty and registration can be reversed," Prajapati added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid coronavirus covid mumbai covid maharashtra
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp