STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Migrants face hostile locals in village in Bihar

A group of villagers in Bihar’s Samastipur district attacked a dozen migrant labourers, who had returned from Kolkata, and a police team escorting them to a quarantine centre.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers on their way back home. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS) | Image for representational purpose only

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A group of villagers in Bihar’s Samastipur district attacked a dozen migrant labourers, who had returned from Kolkata, and a police team escorting them to a quarantine centre.

Three policemen were injured when the villagers, including several women, pelted stones at the ambulance carrying the migrants and the police vehicle taking them to the quarantine centre set up in a middle school in Rupali village late Saturday evening. The vehicles were badly damaged. According to sources, the attack took place as villagers were scared after six migrants, who had returned from Kolkata, had tested positive a few days ago in the district.

Senior police officers rushed to the area and pacified the villagers. ADG, police headquarters, Jitendra Kumar said a case was registered against 25 persons and attempts were being made to arrest them.

There have been reports of migrants creating ruckus at quarantine centres in Nawada, Banka, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa and other districts. They were agitated over poor food and lack of basic facilities like drinking water. In fact, 25 migrants escaped from Katihar and 35 from Nawada in the last few days, but they were traced and brought back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant workers
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp