One more death pushes toll to six in Bihar, total cases crosses 650

So far more than 100 migrants have been tested positive in the state after their return from other states.

Published: 11th May 2020 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 12:17 AM

Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary of Health, Bihar.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: With one more death of a COVID-19 positive person reported from the Patna Medical College and Hospital in Patna, toll reached 6 in Bihar on Sunday.

The state also reported 52 fresh positive cases also on Sunday, the total count of positive patients in Bihar rose to 663.

The 60-year-old OVID-19 positive person had come recently from Delhi and was quarantined at Atahamgola in Patna.

After testing positive, he was admitted at PMCH on May 8 as a resident of Belachhi village under the Barh PS.

Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that the victim was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and died after getting tested positive due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

335 active patients are under quarantine out of 663 tested positive while 322 have already been cured.

So far, according to official figures, 34,150 testings have been conducted.

So far more than 100 migrants have been tested positive in the state after their return from other states.

Meanwhile, judging by the increasing cases of COVID-19 positive, the state government decided to allow sample testings facility at two private labs in Patna and Muzaffarpur for the first and the second stage of test at fixed rate of Rs 1500 and 3000.

Sanjay Kumar, principal health secretary said that the path kind diagnostic Pvt Ltd at Patna and the Path kind of Diagnostic Pvt Ltd in Muzaffarpur were allowed to test.

