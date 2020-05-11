STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pune positive: As work resumes, 380 migrants skip two trains amid lockdown

An official said 1,172 people had got permission to travel on the train to MP but 300, mostly working in the MIDC area here, did not turn up when it left from Daund station.

Published: 11th May 2020 07:58 PM

Migrants from various northern states walk along the Mumbai-Nashik highway to reach their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Thane Monday May 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Three hundred migrant labourers with permission to board a Shramik Special train from Pune to Madhya Pradesh did not report at departure on Sunday, and 80 for a train to Uttarakhand on Monday, with local officials claiming these were "positive" signs due to the reopening of several industries in the region.

"These people have claimed they chose not to move as they were getting work in MIDC areas here. The firms there also know they will suffer if workers move so may have offered incentives," said Daund Tehsildar Sanjay Patil.

He said a train which left for Uttarakhand on Monday also had 80 absentees, with all of them claiming there was no need to go back to their native villages as work had started here.

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said, "This is actually a positive sign. Opening industries in MIDC areas and giving permission for construction work in non-containment areas have created a positive atmosphere among labourers. That is why they are preferring to stay back."

Patil said officials had to call up those on the "waitlist" to ensure the trains did not leave below-sanctioned capacity.

Jwala Prasad, one of the 300 who gave the MP train a miss, said he did not move as the plant in Kurmukh MIDC where he worked as an operator had resumed operations.

"I have been living here with my wife and two children for 10 years. We even filed forms to board the Shramik Special but then dropped the plan as work at my company resumed," he said.

