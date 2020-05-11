STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Return of migrants to Uttarakhand sparks fear of COVID-19 spread

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "It is being anticipated that 25,000 people could be infected." 

A trend of coming back home has been registered in over 850 villages across the Uttarakhand.

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government fears that of the expected 225000 migrants expected to return to the state, as many as 25,000 could be infected with coronavirus. 

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "The government is expecting around 225,000 people to return to the state from different parts of the country. It is being anticipated that 25,000 people could be infected. We cannot leave our people on the roads. We are preparing for the situation."

Five migrants who returned to Uttarakhand in the last two days have tested positive for the deadly virus. 

Officials from the state government said that the state health department is making all preparations to boost the health infrastructure by installing ventilators and ramping up intensive care units at government hospitals across 13 districts in the hill state.

On May 7, four people reached Chinyalisaur in Uttarkashi district from Surat on two bikes. Later, a 32-year-old man from the group was isolated at the district hospital after he showed symptoms and three others were quarantined at a health facility. The man who was isolated in the hospital tested positive on Sunday.

This is the first case in the green-zone district of Uttarkashi. Till date, a total of 68 positive cases have been reported from Uttarakhand. 46 patients have recovered so far. 

Earlier, on Saturday, four persons including those who returned from Gujarat, Haryana and Mumbai to Udham Singh Nagar district had tested positive. 

Abhishek Tripathi, chief operational officer for COVID-19 in the state, said, "We have increased our vigil and the checking at the border-entry points of the state has been stepped up. Home quarantined people are being monitored on a regular basis."

Meanwhile, a train from Surat will be reaching with 1200 migrants at Kathgodam in Nainital district on Tuesday. 

Residents of the district expressed their apprehensions over returning migrants.

Sumit Shah, a resident of Haldwani said, "The administration, government and people have collective responsibility to fight this epidemic. We must ensure those who are home quarantined should follow all the safety norms including social distancing. Otherwise, the infection will spread without any control."

