UGC asks universities to set up grievance redressal cell for COVID-19 related concerns

The commission has also constituted a task force to monitor the redressal of grievances and concerns raised by students and teachers.

Published: 11th May 2020 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all varsities in the country to set up a cell for handling grievances of students related to examinations and other academic activities arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UGC had last month issued guidelines on examination and academic calender in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In accordance with the earlier guidelines, all universities have been advised to plan their academic activities keeping in view safety and interest of all stakeholders, giving highest priority to the health of all concerned while adopting and implementing the new guidelines," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

"Universities have also been asked to establish a cell for handling grievances of students related to examinations and other academic activities arising due to the pandemic and notify the same to students," he added.

Jain said students can also lodge their grievances on the existing grievance redressal portal of the UGC.

"A task force has been constituted at UGC to monitor concerns, grievances of students, teachers and institutions and address them accordingly," he added.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 17.

Detailing the guidelines for examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the commission has said the exams for final semester students be conducted in July.

The new academic session for freshers may begin in universities from September and for already enrolled students in August.

The admission process will begin in universities from August 1, the UGC has recommended.

