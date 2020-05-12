1,100 migrant labourers of Odisha to leave for their home state from Mumbai via Shramik Special train

By ANI

MUMBAI: At least 1,100 migrant labourers belonging to Odisha, who were stranded here amid the lockdown in wake of coronavirus, have boarded buses for the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, from where they will leave for their home state in a Shramik Special train on Tuesday.

While talking to ANI, these labourers said that were employed in various factories, but became jobless after lockdown. Many of them were living in Mahul Gaon of Mumbai.

"I was living here in Mahul Gaon in Mumbai. I was working here in a factory but I became jobless after lockdown. I do not have any money now, hence I am now going to my village," Saubhagy Pradhan, one of the migrants told ANI.

Another migrant, Kishan said that the authorities have conducted their medical tests, before sending them back to their states.

"I was working as a helper in a factory. I was stranded here since lockdown. I was facing many problems here. I became jobless after lockdown and I am run out of money. Authorities have conducted my medical tests, I have undergone thermal screening and now I am going to my home in Odisha," said Kishan.

A senior police official, Sopanighote of RCF Police station said: "We are sending around 11,00 migrant labourers from here by bus so that they can board the special train scheduled to run at 1 PM from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. They were living Mahul Gaon. We have provided them masks, sanitisers and we have asked them to maintain social distancing during the journey."

Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed Indian railways to operate special passenger trains to ferry stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons back to their homes.