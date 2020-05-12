STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baghel goes public with details of CM Relief Fund, Congress seeks similar move by PM

Opposition BJP countered Congress saying when the state government is yet to spend Rs 56 crore which is in the CM's relief fund, why it is demanding Rs 30,000 crore from the Centre.

Published: 12th May 2020 07:51 PM

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's recent move to go public with details of CM Relief Fund has been taken as a cue by the Congress which is now daring the Centre to make public the donation details of the PM Cares Fund.

In a tweet, Baghel said the CM Relief Fund received Rs 56,0438,815 between March 25 and May 7. Various donors such as social organizations, government officials, industries, and commercial establishments donated the money to the fund. He further said the state government has released Rs 10.25 crore for the prevention of coronavirus infection.

“All follow the nation’s head (Prime Minister). To ensure transparency, the PM Narendra Modi should follow the initiative taken by CM Bhupesh Baghel and let the country know on the donation received and expenses carried out from it”, said the Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, Chairman Congress Media Cell.

Trivedi said that the people have the right to know on the source of donation to PM Cares Fund and the expenditure. “We have a PM's relief fund. Then Why was this fund (PM Cares fund) created? Where are the details of the fund utilized? It’s the right of the people to know all these”, he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh countered the ruling party saying when the state government is yet to spend Rs 56 crore which is in the CM relief fund, why it is demanding Rs 30,000 crore from the Centre.

“Amid the challenge of the corona outbreak, some leaders are attempting to let their political image shine brighter. Those who are seeking the accountability from the PM should better tell the people on how the crores of rupees of DMF, MNREGA, and other sources have been utilized”, asked former chief minister Raman Singh.

Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh coronavirus PM Cares CM's relief fund
