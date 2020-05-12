CBI alerts state agencies about narco-trafficking using PPE consignments
Published: 12th May 2020 06:25 PM | Last Updated: 12th May 2020 06:25 PM
NEW DELHI: The CBI has alerted state police and central agencies about possibility of narco-traffickers using consignments of COVID-19 protective equipment to conceal their contraband after an Interpol input in this regard, officials said Tuesday.
The central agency has received inputs from the Interpol that international drug-traffickers are taking advantage of the pandemic scenario to conceal their possible shipments in protective equipment consignments, they said.