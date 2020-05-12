Ensure smooth movement of medical workers: Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday once again asked the states to allow smooth movement of medical professionals and sanitation personnel saying restrictions on their movement would pose significant hindrance in the fight against coronavirus.

In a letter to all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla told them to ensure even inter-state movement of medical professionals, paramedic staff, sanitation personnel and ambulances during the lockdown to control the nationwide spread of coronavirus.

The home secretary said that there have been reports of health care services being affected in some places including in Delhi and nearby areas after neighbouring states closed down inter-state borders and barred the movement of medical workers. As such, ensuring unhindered movement of all such medical professionals is essential for meeting public health requirements and saving precious human lives,” Bhalla said.

Pulling up the states for restricting the movement of health workers, the MHA said they are vital to healthcare services and that curbs can lead to severe constraints in rendering coronavirus and other medical services. The MHA stated that medical professionals are urgently required to fight coronavirus. Bhalla said opening of private clinics, nursing homes must be ensured by all states and UTs.