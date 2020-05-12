Indore coronavirus tally crosses 2,000-mark as 81 new cases reported

By PTI

INDORE: The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district jumped to 2,016 after 81 more people tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday.

The state's worst coronavirus-hit district also reported two more deaths due to the disease, taking the toll to 92, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

The victims included a 95-year-old man and a 62-year- old woman who died at a private hospital here on Sunday.

The man had earlier lost his eyesight due to severe diabetes, while the woman was also suffering diabetes and high blood pressure, he said.

The outbreak of the deadly viral infection was first reported in the district on March 24, when four persons tested positive for it.

Since then, the number of cases has now gone up to 2,016, the official said.

So far, 939 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, he said.

A data analysis showed that in the last 50 days, on an average 40 people tested positive for the disease every day in the district, which falls under the red zone.

The data also showed that the COVID-19 death rate in Indore was 4.56 per cent as of Tuesday morning.

For the last 17 days, the fatality rate in the district has been below five per cent.