Judges may hear cases from courtrooms via video conferencing from next week: SC

The apex court has been holding proceedings through video conferencing since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that as part of a pilot project, the judges may come to courtrooms in the apex court premises from next week to hold judicial proceedings through video conferencing.

The apex court has been holding proceedings through video conferencing since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and had suspended the entry of advocates and other staff into the high-security zone on the basis of their proximity cards.

A bench, comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, was conducting hearing when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta enquired as to whether the judges were holding the proceedings from the apex court premises itself.

"Yes. It's pilot project," the bench said, adding that from next week, the judges may come to the courtrooms for the video conferencing.

"Good idea," the law officer said.

During the lockdown, the benches usually assemble at the residences of the judges and the lawyers are allowed to join the video conferencing either from their homes or offices.

Earlier, for the first time since inception, the Supreme Court on Monday decided that from May 13, its single-judge bench will hear appeals of bail and anticipatory bail in cases wherein offences entail jail term of up to seven years besides the applications for transfer of cases.

The apex court, which currently has 32 judges out of the sanctioned strength of 34, normally sits in the combination of two or three, besides the larger Constitution benches.

