Make violation of social distancing rules criminal offence: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

The Haryana minister added that if the coronavirus situation continued for long, it will bring several changes in people's lives.

Published: 12th May 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers sit in circles marked for them for social distancing at a railway platform in Bhopal | PTI

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said a law should be introduced making the violation of social distancing rules a criminal offence as economic activities restart amidst the easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

He said a law was needed as it has been observed that people don't always follow advisories.

If measures like social distancing and wearing of masks are not strictly followed, then it may lead to a spike in cases, putting pressure on the entire healthcare system, Vij told reporters.

"Therefore, we will have to develop some system. Rules will have to be framed and these will have to be given a legal shape. Any violation of these should be made a criminal offence," he said.

Vij, who is also the state's health minister, said it seems that at least for some time, people will have to live with coronavirus.

We will have to protect ourselves as economic activities carry on, he said.

"It is my suggestion that if we have to live with coronavirus, then we will have to formulate new laws and rules. There should be a law which will enforce social distancing, making it mandatory for people to maintain six feet distance when they go out," Vij added.

The Haryana minister added that if the coronavirus situation continued for long, it will bring several changes in people's lives.

In schools, dual desks may have to be done away with and car manufacturers may have to come up with new designs for seats, he said.

He said the Centre and state governments will have to work together to achieve a reduction in the infection transmission rate while public activities gradually increase.

Vij said he will give his suggestions in a video conference with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday.

