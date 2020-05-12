STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resumption of passenger trains provides relief to people stranded due to lockdown

Three special AC trains will leave the New Delhi railway station for Dibrugarh, Bengaluru and Bilaspur.

Published: 12th May 2020 06:31 PM

Special train, Migrants

For representational purposes (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stranded for over 50 days due to the lockdown and suspension of passenger train services, many people in the national capital will finally be able to reach their destinations in different parts of the country after the railways resumed services on Tuesday.

The train to Dibrugarh in Assam will leave at 4.45 pm, while the one leaving for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and Bengaluru in Karnataka will leave the New Delhi station at 4 pm and 9.15 pm respectively.

Entry to the station has been facilitated from the Paharganj side for all confirmed ticket holders.

No entry for passengers holding such tickets will be permitted from the Ajmeri Gate side, the railways said.

Railway authorities have put barricades outside the station premises and only those with confirmed tickets are being allowed to enter.

All passengers are undergoing thermal screening before entering the station premises.

For this purpose, they have also been asked to reach the station 90 minutes prior to the departure of the train.

A senior Railway Police Force officer said every passenger is being subjected to thermal screening.

Hand sanitiser machines have also been placed at the entrance and the passengers are being advised to sanitise their hands before entering the station premises.

Syed Yasir, a private retail sector executive, said due to the resumption of services he will now be able to go to Nagpur to be with his family on Eid.

Surendra, an engineer with a PSU, was on an assignment in Agra when the lockdown was announced.

After the Railways decided to resume passenger train services, he came to Delhi in a private vehicle to board the train to Bengaluru.

"I was on an assignment in Agra where I was stuck. I have come from Agra in a private vehicle and now going to board the train to Bengaluru," Surendra, who identified himself with his first name, said.

Five more trains bound for Delhi will leave from Patna, Bengaluru, Howrah, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the railways said.

18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

