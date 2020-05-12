UP CM Yogi Adityanath transfers Rs. 225.39 crore to MGNREGA beneficiaries

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday transferred Rs 225.39 crore to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) beneficiaries through direct bank transfer.

The Chief Minister also interacted with district administration officials of Saharanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kannauj, and Hardoi districts through video conference. The officials informed the CM about various projects under MGNREGA in their districts.

"We should aim to provide jobs to 50 lakh people every day by the end of May. We can only do this if the officials perform their duty honestly. We need to provide jobs to those who have returned home due to lockdown in other states," he told officials during the video conference.

"I am happy that the Department of Rural Development is working to ensure the proper implementation of MNREGA activities. The government will ensure the flow of money for the programs," he added.

Earlier on May 7, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to prepare an extensive action plan for the employment of migrants. He had said the workers should be linked to MGNREGA, MSME, ODOP, Vishwakarma Samman Yojana, Women Self Help Groups, food processing and cow shelters, milk samitis and plant nurseries to create jobs for them.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi had on Monday informed that so far 184 trains have brought back 2.26 lakh workers from other states.