STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath transfers Rs. 225.39 crore to MGNREGA beneficiaries

The Chief Minister also interacted with district administration officials of Saharanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kannauj, and Hardoi districts through video conference.

Published: 12th May 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday transferred Rs 225.39 crore to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) beneficiaries through direct bank transfer.

The Chief Minister also interacted with district administration officials of Saharanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kannauj, and Hardoi districts through video conference. The officials informed the CM about various projects under MGNREGA in their districts.

"We should aim to provide jobs to 50 lakh people every day by the end of May. We can only do this if the officials perform their duty honestly. We need to provide jobs to those who have returned home due to lockdown in other states," he told officials during the video conference.

"I am happy that the Department of Rural Development is working to ensure the proper implementation of MNREGA activities. The government will ensure the flow of money for the programs," he added.

Earlier on May 7, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to prepare an extensive action plan for the employment of migrants. He had said the workers should be linked to MGNREGA, MSME, ODOP, Vishwakarma Samman Yojana, Women Self Help Groups, food processing and cow shelters, milk samitis and plant nurseries to create jobs for them.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi had on Monday informed that so far 184 trains have brought back 2.26 lakh workers from other states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MGNREGA beneficiaries UP CM yogi adityanath coronavirus relief fund
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp