STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Without nurses, other health workers, we will not win battle against epidemics: Harsh Vardhan

Vardhan also stressed on the need for nurses to apprise themselves of all the protocols, information about this disease, about infection prevention and control, so that they can protect themselves.

Published: 12th May 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of International Nurses' Day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday lauded nursing professionals for their continuous work during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling them the "strong and pivotal pillars" of the healthcare delivery system.

"Without nurses and other health workers, we will not win the battle against epidemic outbreaks," the minister said.

Vardhan also stressed on the need for nurses to apprise themselves of all the protocols, information about this disease, about infection prevention and control, so that not only they can protect themselves ably but also provide the best advice to all.

Stating that the strengths of nurses are being put to great challenge due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, Vardhan said, "I am reminded today of bravehearts like Jyoti Vithal Raksha, Staff Nurse from Pune, Anita Govindrao Rathod, Assistant Matron, Pune  and  Margaret, Nursing Officer, ESI Hospital, Jhilmil, whom we have recently lost.

I offer my condolences to their families.

"I also stand with you to resolve that we will continue to fight this disease, keep our morale high, and also take necessary precautions and trainings to protect ourselves by following protocols." To protect the frontline healthcare workers, Vardhan said an ordinance has been promulgated to protect healthcare personnel against any violence.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON COVID-19 HERE

The ordinance provides for making acts of violence against doctors and healthcare and sanitation workers cognizable and non-bailable offences.

It also provides compensation for injuries to healthcare service personnel and for damage to or loss of the property in which healthcare service personnel may have a direct interest in relation to the epidemic.

Additionally, the government has also approved the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19' to provide an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for ninety (90) days to a total of around 22.

12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact with COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by the virus, he said.

It will also include accidental loss of life on account of contacting COVID-19.

The minister also urged that nurses should take full benefits from the various webinars organised by AIIMS, Delhi and the Indian Nursing Council to apprise themselves about all the precautions that are needed to be taken while working during the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan International Nurses Day COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp