Bihar reports seventh COVID-19 death as 56-year-old succumbs in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar reported its seventh Covid-19 death as a 56-year-old woman succumbed to the disease at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) here on Wednesday.

The woman died due to cardiopulmonary arrest, principal secretary of health Sanjay Kumar said. "She had neither travel history nor contact history as such but was tested positive on May 10", Kumar stated.

Prior to being brought to NMCH, she went to Mahavir Cancer Sansthan for COVID-19 test on May 8 and was brought to NMCH on May 9.

Meanwhile, 29 residents hailing from Buxar, Nawada, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Rohtas, Khagaria, and Bhgalapurn were tested positive for coronavirus taking the state tally to 908. In all, 190 migrant labourers who returned to the state have tested positive.

The virus has now spread to all the 48 districts of the state. While Munger has emerged the top hotspots with 116 patients, Patna is the second-most affected with 90 people suffering from the ailment.