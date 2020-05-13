STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar reports seventh COVID-19 death as 56-year-old succumbs in Patna

Meanwhile, 29 residents hailing from Buxar, Nawada, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Rohtas, Khagaria, and Bhgalapurn were tested positive for coronavirus taking the state tally to 908.

Published: 13th May 2020 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants from Gujarat deboard a train as they arrive at Danapur railway station, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar reported its seventh Covid-19 death as a 56-year-old woman succumbed to the disease at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) here on Wednesday.

The woman died due to cardiopulmonary arrest, principal secretary of health Sanjay Kumar said. "She had neither travel history nor contact history as such but was tested positive on May 10", Kumar stated.

Prior to being brought to NMCH, she went to Mahavir Cancer Sansthan for COVID-19 test on May 8 and was brought to NMCH on May 9.

Meanwhile, 29 residents hailing from Buxar, Nawada, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Rohtas, Khagaria, and Bhgalapurn were tested positive for coronavirus taking the state tally to 908. In all, 190 migrant labourers who returned to the state have tested positive.

The virus has now spread to all the 48 districts of the state. While Munger has emerged the top hotspots with 116 patients, Patna is the second-most affected with 90 people suffering from the ailment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar coronavirus Bihar corona deaths NMCH Patna
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp