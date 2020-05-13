STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre's economic package a 'big zero', it has nothing for states: Mamata Banerjee

Hitting out at the Centre for allegedly not offering anything to the financially starved states, the Trinamool Congress supremo claimed it was trying to "bulldoze" cooperative federalism.

Published: 13th May 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

est Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with media persons during a press conference at Nabanna Sabhaghar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Centre’s package of 20 lakh crore as a "big zero", mere eyewash to fool and mislead people. She accused the Centre of depriving the financially starved state governments of its rights.

"States are pillars of a country’s development. Nothing has been offered to the state governments in the package. Burning issues like waiving farmers’ loans, employment generation and ensuring liquid cash to poor people in distress were not mentioned in the package. The package is a big zero and it is nothing but a move to hoodwink people at this period of crisis," Banerjee.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Tuesday and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement on the economic package, Banerjee said, "Yesterday, when the Prime Minister announced the 20 lakh crore package, we were hopeful that the interest of the states would be looked into. But today, after the Union finance minister’s announcement, everything that was said yesterday was a bluff."

She also accused the Centre of trying to "bulldoze" cooperative federalism.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal of becoming "self-dependent", Banerjee said, "Now they are urging people to become self-dependent. West Bengal doesn’t need to be because we are already self-dependent."

The Chief Minister announced the Bengal government’s initiatives to ensure the flow of cash to the poor of Bengal. "The state government identified 50,000 acres of abandoned land drought-hit districts like Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore districts where projects like hatchery and fishery will be initiated. It will create job opportunities for a large section of people living in the region. We have already generated 13.2 lakh man-days under 100 days job scheme. Works have been started on 6,000 acres of land," she said.

Castigating Banerjee’s remark labelling the Centre’s package as a bluff, BJP’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said, "The central government will help the beneficiaries directly, without the state government’s intervention. It has annoyed the chief minister because her state will directly receive money from the Centre and there will be no scope to earn cut-money by depriving the poor."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee special economic package COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp