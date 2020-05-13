STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Form special teams to ensure transport for walking migrants: Bombay HC

The HC noted that the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic has triggered mass movement of migrant workers and others who are trying to return to their native places.

Published: 13th May 2020 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants from UP walk towards their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Solapur district Wednesday

Migrants from UP walk towards their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Solapur district Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Bombay High Court has directed all district collectors, council authorities and police commissioners in Maharashtra to form special teams to monitor highways and arrange travel till the state border for migrant workers and others who are trying to walk back to their native places.

Justice Madhav Jamdar of the Nagpur bench of the high court was hearing a petition taken up by suo moto (on its own) on the plight of migrants, daily wage labourers and other stranded persons who are heading towards their home states on foot on highways and other roads.

The HC on Tuesday said the special teams to be formed by the authorities shall inform either the district collector or the concerned police commissioner or superintendent of police about the number of stranded persons.

These authorities will then request the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to arrange for buses to ferry these persons to the state border.

Advocate Deven Chauhan, who was appointed by the court to assist it, submitted that certain points on highways should be marked as bus stands and that the MSRTC should be directed to make buses available at these stands.

He further sought a direction to all district collectors to erect temporary shelters with basic facilities like beds, fans and toilets for the migrants and others.

He also demanded setting up of medical check up points.

The HC noted that the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic has triggered mass movement of migrant workers and others who are trying to return to their native places as they are unable to sustain without jobs.

Justice Jamdar said while the government and civic authorities are sympathetic to the situation, but still due to unavailability of proper transport facilities thousands of migrants and workers have taken to walking back to their native places.

A special team shall accumulate all those persons who are walking on these roads to their native places at one place and then arrange for their travel till the state border, the HC said.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on May 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 Bombay High Court coronavirus lockdown migrants daily wage labourers
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp