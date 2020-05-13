Lockdown 3.0: 25,000 new cases in a week as restrictions eased

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has registered nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases in a week since strict lockdown norms were eased in the third phase, beginning May 4. Over 10,000 cases detected in less than three days.On Tuesday morning, the number of total confirmed cases stood at 70,756 coronavirus cases — 24,323 more as compared to the tally last Tuesday which stood at 46,433.

There are now 46,008 active coronavirus cases in India. While 22,454 patients have been cured or discharged, 2,293 have died from the infection.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, meanwhile, said that in the last 24 hours, 3,604 new confirmed cases have been added and 1,538 patients were found cured. “

While the doubling time in the past 14 days was 10.9, it has improved to 12.2 in the last three days,” said a statement by the government. “The fatality rate is 3.2 per cent and recovery rate is pegged at 31.74 per cent,” the health ministry’s statement said.

Maharashtra continues to lead the pack with the state reporting 23,401 cases and 868 fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from the hospital has climbed to 4,786 in the state.

Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are among the other states with the highest incidence of Covid-19 infection. Gujarat is second in terms of number of cases while Tamil Nadu has the third highest number of cases in the country. The Covid-19 tally in Gujarat, as per the Centre, stands at 8,541 while 513 people have died due to the disease here. Gujarat has seen 2,780 recoveries so far.

In Tamil Nadu, Covid-19 cases have soared to 8,002 while the national capital has reported 7,233 coronavirus cases till date.