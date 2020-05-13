STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra govt to issue comprehensive permits to set up factories

The state government has decided to grant single `Maha permits' to simplify the process of setting up industrial units.

Industrial area, Air pollution, Factory, Manufacturing plant

For representational purposes

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Wednesday said the state government will provide "Maha Permits" for big-ticket industrial projects, covering all kinds of permissions that are needed to set up a plant.

It will save the time wasted in obtaining various permits needed to start a factory, the minister told reporters here.

"Many companies are backing out from China (after coronavirus outbreak) and we are closely watching the developments.

The state government has decided to grant single `Maha permits' to simplify the process of setting up industrial units," he said.

Mega permits will be granted after the companies submit concrete proposals while the period for obtaining other subsequent permissions will be increased and they can be obtained after the unit starts, Desai said.

"The Maha permit will have all the required permissions for an industry to set up its plant here.

It will save time and companies can commence work without delays," he said.

The state government also plans to form an employment bureau, which will have database of skilled and semi- skilled professionals whom companies can contact for recruitment, Desai said.

"This will save the companies hiring costs and also offer job opportunities to the youth in the state," he said.

Lockdown restrictions on MSMEs have been eased and workers are allowed to travel to their factories on two- wheelers, he said.

"For a long time now, we have fought to provide jobs to local labourers," the Shiv Sena leader said.

"With so many migrant workers returning to their home states, industries can employ local youth now," he said.

64,493 companies had sought permission to restart operations during lockdown, of which 34,821 were now functioning with 9,17,000 labourers, he said.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp