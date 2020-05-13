Poll strategist Prashant Kishor questions PM's special economic package

By Express News Service

PATNA: Poll strategist and former JD-U leader Prashant Kishor sarcastically went at PM Narendra Modi hammer and tongs over the special economic package.

He tweeted: "Either the whole WORLD is FOOLISH or WE are SMARTER than the REST to believe that a global pandemic like #COVID that has emerged as a major threat to lives, economic & material progress across the globe could be turned into our advantage and catapult India to top of the world".

A day before the tweet, he had lamented that the rate of testing is continuously falling and India is ranked 17th among the G20 Nations at 1213 test per million.

Kishor had earlier attacked the Bihar and Central governments. "The faceless#MigrantWorkers are reduced to mere statistics... both in their lives and deaths. Make no mistake, but for few exceptions, govts both at centre & states have been brazen in leaving them at their fate and the mercy of the greed of the society#Cryfor Jalna," he had recently said in a tweet.

He also mocked at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar earlier over the refusal of latter in granting permission for bringing the students stranded in Kota.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand said that Kishor and the entire Opposition seem to be suffering from cynicism. "Those who don't see light at the end of the tunnel of the pandemic through the economic packages have their own problems as they are suffering from floccinaucinihilipilification chronically", he remarked.