Poll strategist Prashant Kishor questions PM's special economic package

A day before the tweet, he had lamented that the rate of testing is continuously falling and India is ranked 17th among the G20 Nations at 1213 test per million.

Published: 13th May 2020 06:39 PM

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Poll strategist and former JD-U leader Prashant Kishor sarcastically went at PM Narendra Modi hammer and tongs over the special economic package.

He tweeted: "Either the whole WORLD is FOOLISH or WE are SMARTER than the REST to believe that a global pandemic like #COVID that has emerged as a major threat to lives, economic & material progress across the globe could be turned into our advantage and catapult India to top of the world".

Kishor had earlier attacked the Bihar and Central governments. "The faceless#MigrantWorkers are reduced to mere statistics... both in their lives and deaths. Make no mistake, but for few exceptions, govts both at centre & states have been brazen in leaving them at their fate and the mercy of the greed of the society#Cryfor Jalna," he had recently said in a tweet.

He also mocked at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar earlier over the refusal of latter in granting permission for bringing the students stranded in Kota.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand said that Kishor and the entire Opposition seem to be suffering from cynicism. "Those who don't see light at the end of the tunnel of the pandemic through the economic packages have their own problems as they are suffering from floccinaucinihilipilification chronically", he remarked.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

