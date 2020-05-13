STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Smokers more vulnerable to Covid’

WHO says smoking impairs lung function, making it harder for body to fight off coronavirus.

Published: 13th May 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Smoking death, Smoking accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Smokers could be living on edge of contracting coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as they are likely to be more vulnerable to the virus as compared to non-smokers, according to a review of studies by public health experts convened by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO said tobacco smoking is a known risk factor for many respiratory infections and increases the severity of respiratory diseases. Tobacco kills more than 8 million people globally every year and more than 7 million of these deaths are from direct tobacco use and around 1.2 million are due to non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.

“The Covid-19 is an infectious disease that primarily attacks the lungs. Smoking impairs lung function making it harder for the body to fight off coronavirus and other diseases. Tobacco is also a major risk factor for noncommunicable diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory disease and diabetes which put people with these conditions at higher risk for developing severe illness when affected by the Covid-19. Available research suggests that smokers are at higher risk of developing severe disease and death,” said a statement issued by the WHO.

About 28.6 per cent of the population in the country consume tobacco and half of them consume it in smoked form. Over 25 states and UTs have banned the use of smokeless tobacco products and spitting in public places in view of the Covid-19.

“The WHO urges researchers, scientists and the media to be cautious about amplifying unproven claims that tobacco or nicotine could reduce the risk of Covid-19. There is currently insufficient information to confirm any link between tobacco or nicotine in the prevention or treatment of the Covid-19,” it added.
It recommended that smokers take immediate steps to quit. “Nicotine replacement therapies, such as gum and patches are designed to help smokers quit tobacco. Within 20 minutes of quitting, elevated heart rate and blood pressure drop. After 12 hours, the carbon monoxide level in the bloodstream drops to normal. Within 2-12 weeks, circulation improves and lung function increases. After 1-9 months, coughing and shortness of breath decrease,” it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus smokers
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp