To push 'vocal for local', CAPFs canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1

Amit Shah said the decision has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for opting local products and being self-reliant.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSG DG Anup Kumar Singh L during the inauguration of a new building of the National Security Guards NSG at Rajarhut on the outskirts of Kolkata Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSG DG Anup Kumar Singh (Left) during the inauguration of a new building of the National Security Guards at Rajarhut on the outskirts of Kolkata Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In accordance with Prime Minister’s programme of promoting “self-reliant” India, all canteens of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will sell only ‘swadeshi’ goods from June 1, Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday.  The CAPFs — CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles — canteens together sell products worth about Rs 2,800 crore annually.

The decision will have affect 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel who buy products from these canteens. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said the decision has been taken by the MHA after Modi’s appeal for opting local products and being self-reliant.  The list also includes foreign brands that are manufactured in India, the home ministry clarified later in the day.

A ministry official said there are many products that are produced in India by firms based abroad and that products of such multinational companies will be allowed to be sold in the canteens. Many foreign firms have their plants in India and there are many products that come from abroad but are assembled here. These products will continue to sold in the canteens.

