Travellers breathe easy as trains chug out after 50 days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three trains chugged out of New Delhi while five left for the national capital from Patna, Bengaluru, Howrah, Mumbai and Ahmedabad as the railways resumed services, although in a limited manner, on Tuesday after over 50 days. The New Delhi railway station saw the departure of trains for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Dibrugarh in Assam and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Passengers, who arrived at railway stations with some apprehensions, heaved a sigh of relief as they boarded the trains after screening under strict vigil of authorities. The railways, which had a day earlier “advised” passengers travelling by the special trains that started operating on Tuesday to install the Aarogya Setu app, has now made it “mandatory” to do so. A late night tweet by the railway ministry said “it is mandatory for passengers to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones, before commencing their journey”. However, many passengers on Tuesday were allowed to board as they were asymptomatic.