UP bans transfers of govt employees during pandemic; ministers for lockdown till May 31

However, the govt said, the posts falling vacant due to death, medical emergency, promotion, resignation and suspension could be filled through transfer.

Yogi Adityanath at a meeting with officials in UP with social distancing norms in place. (Photo | Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major administrative decision, the Uttar Pradesh government has banned all transfer of officers and employees in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

A circular, undersigned by additional chief secretary, appointment and personnel, Mukul Singhal, specified that all transfers would remain banned in the state till further orders. He said only transfers due to unavoidable situation could be effected with the CM’s prior approval.

In the circular forwarded to all additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries/secretaries, state chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said that thought the transfer policy of March, 2018 was valid till 2021-22 but in the wake of COVId-19 pandemic, there would a ban on all types of transfers of officers and employees during 2020-21.

According to the circular, posts falling vacant due to death, medical emergency, promotion, resignation, suspension etc could be filled through transfer with the condition that the consequent vacancy would not be filled.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet recommended to extend the lockdown till May 31 barring industry and retail sectors.

In a meeting presided over by CM Yogi Adityanath, the ministers said that while precautions were imperative, especially in light of the returning migrant workers, it was crucial to open up industry and retail to set the economy rolling.

Sources said that the CM took suggestions and feedback from all ministers and the proposal to extend the lockdown till May 31 was almost unanimous. However, they all were of the opinion that recommendations by the Centre should be followed.

State industry minister Satish Mahana suggested to reduce the number of containment zones. He claimed that in Noida, for instance, if everything was shut down in a radius of 1 km around a confirmed case, it would affect a lot of industries.

An opinion over rebooting retail business was also floated in the meeting. Many of the ministers were of the view that it was necessary to create demand and thereby provide a push to the economy. However, everyone favoured opening of the shops with health protocol in place and closure of schools, cinema halls, multiplexes, and restaurants.

One of the ministers also proposed that to ensure physical distancing and prevent crowding, shops could be opened in a staggered manner or allotted numbers corresponding with the day of the week and allowed to open.

