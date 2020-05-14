Coronavirus cases doubling time further slows down to 14 days

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry on Thursday said that the Covid-19 doubling time in India has improved further to nearly 14 days even as over 3,700 new cases have been registered in last 24 hours.

The doubling time of the coronavirus cases in the last three days has been found to be 13.9 days, while it was 11.1 in the past two weeks.

The country now has a total of 78,003 confirmed Covid-19 cases of which 26,235 patients have recovered and 2,549 patients succumbed to the infection.

In the last 24 hours, 3,722 new confirmed cases have been added.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, meanwhile, said the recovery rate of the infection has now improved to over 33 per cent. He was speaking after inaugurating COBAS 6800, a fully automated, high-end machine for performing real-time PCR testing for COVID-19 at the National Centre for Disease Control. The machine, Vardhan said, can process 1200 samples in 24 hours.

Overall, the country has been testing nearly 90,000-1,00,00 samples every day for the last few days, the minister added.

Economist Shamika Ravi, a former member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, in her daily analysis of Covid-19 status in India said that while Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are witnessing a surge in active cases, Gujarat and Delhi could see early signs of flattening of the coronavirus curve.

Her analysis also said that the recovery rate in many states seem to be rising, adding that there may be a worrying rise in active cases in Karnataka, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan but the total active cases seem to somewhat fall in most states.

As per the health ministry, there are 14 states and Union Territories that have not reported any new cases in 24 hours. They include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry and Telangana.