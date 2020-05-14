STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh tally crosses 4,000-mark, 240 Indians land at Indore

A total of seven people succumbed to the viral infection on Tuesday night, taking the overall death toll to 232 in the state.

Published: 14th May 2020 01:15 AM

Migrants travel atop a loaded truck to their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jabalpur Wednesday May 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: With 187 persons testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Madhya Pradesh's overall tally rose to 4,173 on Wednesday, a Health official said.

At present, the state has 1,937 active cases, while 2,004 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the official said.

Of the seven deaths, three deaths were reported in Indore and one each from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Khandwa and Gwalior, he added.

Of the total 232 deaths, Indore alone has reported 95 fatalities so far, while Bhopal recorded 35.

The worst-affected district in Madhya Pradesh, Indore has reported 2,107 confirmed cases, after 91 persons were found positive since Tuesday night, the official said.

At least 54 persons tested positive in Bhopal since Tuesday night, followed by 10 in Jabalpur, five in Ujjain, four in Ratlam, three each in Khargone, Dhar and Deawas, two each in Mandsaur, Gwalior, Satna and Sehore and one each in Khandwa and Bhind, the latest data stated.

With this, Bhopal now has 858 cases, Ujjain 269, Jabalpur 147, Khargone 95, Dhar 89, Khandwa 80, Mandsaur 56, Dewas 56, Neemuch 38, Gwalior 31, Ratlam 28, Bhind nine, Satna seven and Sehore four.

As many as 45 COVID-19 patients have died in Ujjain, eight in Khargone, eight each in Jabalpur, Khargone and Khandwa, seven in Dewas, six in Burhanpur, four in Mandsaur, three each in Raisen and Hoshangabad, two in Dhar and one each in Gwalior, Agar Malwa, Sagar, Shajapur, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar and Sehore.

While 2,004 people have recovered from the infection so far, the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,937.

The coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 4,173, Active cases 1,937, New cases 187, Death toll 232, Recoveries 2,004, Total number of people tested 85,093.

Meanwhile, Two Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) aircraft carrying a total of 240 Indians who were stranded in Kuwait amid the COVID-19 outbreak landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here on Wednesday night.

Airport Director Aryama Sanyal said that KAC aircraft (flight number 1461) carrying 123 Indian nationals landed at 7.57 pm while another flight carrying 117 passengers landed at 9.41 pm.

Health check-up of passengers was being conducted and their luggage was being sanitised, she said.

They would be sent to Bhopal by buses where they will be kept in compulsory isolation for 14 days at a quarantine centre.

India is bringing back its citizens stranded in various countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak under "Vande Bharat Abhiyan".

Meanwhile, 1,484 stranded persons including students and labourers were sent to Rewa by a special train from Indore on Wednesday night.

Among the passengers were residents of Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Shahdol and Dindori districts of the state.

