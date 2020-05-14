Four passengers develop fever while travelling on special train to Assam

By ANI

DIBRUGARH: Four members of a family on Thursday developed symptoms of slight fever while travelling in a special train from the national capital to Assam.

The special train reached Dibrugarh -- the destination station in the morning today.

"They have been taken to the quarantine centre. Their swab samples will be taken for COVID-19 test," said Nabajyoti Gogoi, Joint Director, Health, while speaking to ANI.

The Indian Railways has partially resumed its passenger train operations from Tuesday after over one and a half months of halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. The Railways is running 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started on Monday.