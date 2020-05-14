STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown 3.0: 26 stranded persons return from Assam to Nagaland in special train

The group alighted at the Dimapur railway station around 3.20 am from the Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, an official said.

Published: 14th May 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

People with their luggage walk to board a special train for New Delhi after resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in graded manner amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Mumbai Central Railway Station

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: A group of 26 stranded persons returned to Nagaland in an Assam-bound special train from Delhi on Thursday morning, officials said.

This was the first batch of stranded persons to return to Nagaland in a train, they said.

The group alighted at the Dimapur railway station around 3.20 am from the Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, an official said.

Of the returnees, 21 are from Nagaland and the rest from Manipur, he said.

All the returnees were screened and the Nagaland residents were taken to a quarantine centre while those from Manipur headed for their home state in a private vehicle, the official said.

Meanwhile, a total of 221 Nagaland residents stranded in other parts of the Northeast returned to the state on Tuesday and Wednesday and have been placed under institutional quarantine in Dimapur, Nagaland Agriculture Production Commissioner and Dimapur convener of the Empowered Group on COVID-19, Kikheto Sema said.

Of the 221 returnees, 31 reached the state on Tuesday and 190 arrived late on Wednesday night, he said.

"The 221 returnees will be screened and if found asymptomatic, will be placed under three days institutional quarantine and then 14 days home isolation.

"However, those returning in trains from any state will mandatorily be kept in quarantine centres for 14 days," Sema told PTI.

Chief Secretary Temjen Toy had said 70 per cent of the returnees will be quarantined in Dimapur and the remaining in Kohima.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam Nagaland special train lockdown 3.0
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp