Mumbai diary

Khadse feels cheated again

Estranged BJP leader Eknath Khadse revealed that in the party’s state parliamentary board meeting, members decided on the names of Pankaja Munde, Chandrashekar Bawankule and his for the Legislative Council election. But final list contained candidates whose names were not even discussed. Gopichand Padalkar, Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Pravin Datke and Ajit Gopchade were named in the final list. Khadse accused Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis of giving priority to newcomers.

Changes in NCP leadership soon

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has decided to replace incumbent party state president Jayant Patil and Mumbai unit president Nawab Malik with Shashikant Shinde and Kiran Pawaskar. Given their responsibilities as ministers, Patil and Malik are unable to devote time towards strengthening the party network in Maharashtra. Since the party’s inception in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, NCP is missing its space and voice as a political party. The NCP boss consulted with close aides. Shinde, a leader of Mathadi workers, was nominated for the Legislative Council polls and elected unopposed as well. Shinde is very close to Pawar and, therefore, his name was shortlisted as state president.

Ministers at unease with top babu

Is this an Uddhav government or an Ajoy Mehta government? This question is being asked by MVA ministers because their decisions are being overruled and changed by the state chief secretary without consulting them. Transport minister Anil Parab recently announced that stranded people will be provided free transport services. But Mehta removed the clause. Similarly revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat told Mehta that newspaper distribution should be allowed in housing colonies. But Mehta made changes in the final order.

BMC chief made scapegoat?

Was there politics behind shunting out of BMC chief Pravin Pardeshi? As coronavirus showed no signs of slowdown in Mumbai, the Congress was losing patience with Pardeshi. Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to remove the BMC chief immediately because of his ‘inefficiency’. Uddhav thought any delay in removing Pardeshi meant allowing backdoor entry of Congress and NCP in BMC, a Shiv Sena stronghold. Therefore, Uddhav removed Pardeshi along with other two other officials.

