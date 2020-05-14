STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nirav Modi told me he would get me killed, UK court hears from 'dummy director'

The jeweller remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since then, failing to get bail despite repeated attempts.

Published: 14th May 2020 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo |Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: A video recorded by so-called 'dummy directors' associated with companies linked to Nirav Modi was submitted by the CBI to the UK court, hearing the extradition case against the fugitive diamond merchant, as evidence of the "coercion and threats" he employed in the course of fraud and money laundering.

A group of six Indian men can be heard on the video recording played at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London during the trial this week, with each of them making allegations of being forced to leave Dubai and come to Cairo, Egypt, where their passports were confiscated and they were allegedly made to sign dubious documents against their will by Nirav Modi's brother, Nehal Modi.

"My name is Ashish Kumar Mohanbhai Lad, I am the namesake owner of Sunshine Gems Limited, Hong Kong, and Unity Trading Fze, Dubai," says one of the men on the recording from June 2018.

"Nirav Modi phoned me and told me that he would implicate me for theft. He used the worst expletives, told me that he would get me killed. He did so much to us," he says, speaking in Hindi.

The other CBI witnesses include Rushabh Jethwa, who says he is the namesake owner of Empire Gems FZE in Sharjah; Sonu Mehta, the namesake director of Auragem Company Limited, Hong Kong; Shreedhar Mayekar, the namesake owner of Unique Diamond and Jewellery, Azman; and Nileshkumar Balwantrai Mistry, the namesake owner of Hamilton Precious Traders Limited in Dubai.

Speaking in a mix of Hindi and Gujarati, they are heard saying that they are making the recording because they are in fear for their safety and just want to go back home to India but are being held against their will.

"We have signed the document because they will not give back our passports until we sign," says Jethwa.

These witnesses relate to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) discovery that dummy directors/owners/managers were appointed in a number of overseas companies in Hong Kong and Dubai, though the companies remained under the direct control of Modi.

The charges against the 49-year-old diamond merchant centre around his firms Diamonds R Us, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds making fraudulent use of a credit facility offered by the Punjab National Bank (PNB), known as "letters of undertaking" (LoUs).

According to the government of India's case, a number of PNB staff conspired with Modi to ensure LoUs were issued to these companies without ensuring they were subject to the required credit check, without recording the issuance of the LoUs and without charging the required commission upon the transactions.

This resulted in a fraud amounting to nearly USD 2 billion.

Modi claims to have come to the UK ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO) but an Interpol Red Notice was issued against him before he was traced to a plush rented apartment at Centre Point in central London early last year.

An extradition request from the Indian government was certified by the UK Home Office in February last year before his arrest by Scotland Yard on March 19, 2019.

The jeweller remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since then, failing to get bail despite repeated attempts.

A second extradition request, relating to "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or criminal intimidation to cause death", was also certified earlier this year.

While the hearing to establish a prima facie case against Modi is ongoing in London this week, the extradition trial will conclude only in September once the second part of the case and the defence arguments against prison conditions at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai are heard.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), presenting the arguments in court on behalf of the Indian authorities, has sought to establish a pattern of dishonest behaviour on the part of Modi when he acquired the LoUs and also in their dispersal across a complex worldwide empire.

Modi's defence team have claimed a paucity of evidence to prove dishonesty and also questioned the admissibility of some of the evidence.

A ruling in the extradition hearing to establish whether Modi has a case to answer in the Indian courts and that there are no human rights barriers to him being extradited to India is expected only after the second hearing in the case in September.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
nirav modi PNB bank fraud extradition money laundering case United Kingdom UK Court
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp