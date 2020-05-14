STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No travel cost reimbursement for those who flout norms at quarantine centres

Reports had arrived about some migrants resorting to violent acts like demonstration and road blocking at some places in the state.

Doctors wearing protective suits before they start collecting swab from people, who are under home quarantine to test for COVID-19

Doctors wearing protective suits before they start collecting swab from people, who are under home quarantine to test for COVID-19. (File photo| ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Only migrant labourers and people who complete the 14 days of quarantine at the government run quarantine centers and a period of 7 days in home quarantine would be able to get their travel costs reimbursed and the additional financial assistance of Rs 500 now in Bihar.

This consequential decision comes in the wake of recent incidents of inmates of quarantine centers creating ruckus and some trying to escape.

State's Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Department Pratyay Amrit has directed the District Magistrates (DMs) of all districts to ensure proper publicity of this new amendment at all block quarantine centers through public addressing system within 24 hours of order.

Letter issued by the Principal Secretary has also made it clear that all those who flour the rules would not get their travel costs reimbursed.

The financial assistance of Rs 500, announced by CM Nitish Kumar recently to be given to each of those who complete quarantine at the time of discharge would also not be given if one fails to complete the quarantine periods both at center and home.

"At each district headquarters, the control room has been set up for the redressal of grievances of migrants lodged at quarantine centers with the number of control room displayed therein. Nobody would be allowed to take law onto their hands," letter of order stated.

Pratyay Amrit has stated clearly in the letter that some migrants were found to be exerting undue pressure on the officials manning the centers to allow them to go home without completing the quarantine.

On being denied, reports had arrived about some migrants resorting to violent acts like demonstration and road blocking at some places in the state.

According to official figures, more than 1.32 lakh people are under quarantine centers at  3665 block-level quarantine centers in Bihar.

