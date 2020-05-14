STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SCO meet: India calls for joint action on COVID-19, terror

Published: 14th May 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attends the SCO meet via a video conference | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday participated in a video-conference of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.According to a statement from the External Affairs Ministry, the discussions centred around the Covid-19 crisis and coordination of the efforts to deal with its trade, economic and social consequences.

“The SCO foreign ministers also discussed the preparations for the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting (SCO Summit) in Saint Petersburg, the situation in Afghanistan and the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of World War II,” the statement said.

Jaishanakar reaffirmed India’s strong commitment to the joint the fight against the pandemic and its readiness to share information, expertise and best practices to the SCO member states.

“India attaches great importance to its relations with SCO and has contributed positively to enhance the role of SCO in the global arena since its inclusion as a full member of the SCO in 2017,” the minister said and also assured that the nation will continue to maintain extensive engagement towards strengthening SCO’s potential in ensuring mutually beneficial development.

The minister underlined that the security challenges we face are not linked by physical or political boundaries and that terrorism continues to be the overwhelming threat to security and stability in the SCO region and would require collective action.The states approved and adopted a statement on the pandemic at the end of the meeting.

