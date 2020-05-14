UPSRTC to rent out charted buses to firms to ferry workers

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the wake of industrial units facing operational glitches in UP due to absence of public transport in red and orange zones, the state government has issued an order (GO), on Thursday, announcing that it will rent out UP State Road Transport Corporation’s (UPSTRC) charted buses to firms so that they could ensure a better to and fro mobility.

According to the GO, in order to ensure a flawless industrial activities in the areas where public transport is not available, the state road transport department has made arrangements of buses to ferry the required workforce to the industrial units. The GO makes it clear that the management of the industrial and manufacturing units could hire the UPSRC buses on rent to ensure the transportation of labourers.

However, according to UPSRTC Managing Director Dr Raj Shekhar, the industrial units interested in hiring UPSRTC 52-seater chartered buses for transportation of their workforce will have to shell out Rs 5,145 for plying in maximum 50 km periphery, Rs 6708 for 100 km, Rs 8,036 for 150 km and Rs 9,570 for 200 km.

Additional Chief Secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi made it clear that the industrial units which want to hire UPSRTC buses would have to seek prior permission from the district administrations concerned.