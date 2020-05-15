STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

169 new COVID-19 cases take Madhya Pradesh total to 4595, all patients recover in 9 districts

So far 2283 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals, including 1098 patients in Indore and 525 patients in Bhopal.

Published: 15th May 2020 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: 169 new cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, taking the total count of positive cases in the state to 4595.

Out of the 169 new cases, 61 cases were reported in Indore, 27 cases in Burhanpur, 26 cases in Bhopal, 11 cases in Jabalpur and 10 cases in Ujjain.

Two more deaths (both in Indore) were reported over the last 24 hours, taking the total death count to 239 in the state.

Out of this, maximum of 98 deaths have been reported in Indore followed by 45 in Ujjain and 35 in Bhopal.

And 112 more patients were discharged after turning negative for COVID-19 across Madhya Pradesh on Friday and the count of active patients that stood at 2073 on Friday.

All COVID-19 patients in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh have fully recovered from the deadly viral infection.

According to the state health bulletin for May 15, 2020 released on Friday, all positive cases in the nine districts including Barwani, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Sheopur, Alirajpur, Harda, Shahdol, Tikamgarh and Betul have recovered from the deadly infection.

Among them, Barwani had reported 26 cases, Agar Malwa (13 cases and one death), Shajpur (eight cases and one death), Sheopur (four cases), Alirajpur, Shahdol and Tikamgarh (three cases each) and Betul had reported one case.

So far COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in 44 districts of the central Indian state.

With it, so far 2283 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals, including 1098 patients in Indore and 525 patients in Bhopal.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in MP has touched 49.68 per cent.

While the recovery rate in Indore stood at 47.75%, the rate in Bhopal stood at 58.33%.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp