169 new COVID-19 cases take Madhya Pradesh total to 4595, all patients recover in 9 districts

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: 169 new cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, taking the total count of positive cases in the state to 4595.

Out of the 169 new cases, 61 cases were reported in Indore, 27 cases in Burhanpur, 26 cases in Bhopal, 11 cases in Jabalpur and 10 cases in Ujjain.

Two more deaths (both in Indore) were reported over the last 24 hours, taking the total death count to 239 in the state.

Out of this, maximum of 98 deaths have been reported in Indore followed by 45 in Ujjain and 35 in Bhopal.

And 112 more patients were discharged after turning negative for COVID-19 across Madhya Pradesh on Friday and the count of active patients that stood at 2073 on Friday.

All COVID-19 patients in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh have fully recovered from the deadly viral infection.

According to the state health bulletin for May 15, 2020 released on Friday, all positive cases in the nine districts including Barwani, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Sheopur, Alirajpur, Harda, Shahdol, Tikamgarh and Betul have recovered from the deadly infection.

Among them, Barwani had reported 26 cases, Agar Malwa (13 cases and one death), Shajpur (eight cases and one death), Sheopur (four cases), Alirajpur, Shahdol and Tikamgarh (three cases each) and Betul had reported one case.

So far COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in 44 districts of the central Indian state.

With it, so far 2283 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals, including 1098 patients in Indore and 525 patients in Bhopal.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in MP has touched 49.68 per cent.

While the recovery rate in Indore stood at 47.75%, the rate in Bhopal stood at 58.33%.