After Goa, now coronavirus-free Manipur reports fresh case as Mumbai returnee tests positive

By PTI

IMPHAL: A fresh COVID-19 case was detected in Manipur on Thursday, three weeks after the state was declared coronavirus-free.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) here said the person who tested positive for the disease had recently returned from Mumbai by road in a hired vehicle along with five others.

The 33-year-old man, who hails from Imphal East district, was kept in a quarantine centre here after reaching Manipur on Wednesday.

He tested positive and the reports of his sample tests came in Thursday evening, the hospital authority said.

The man has been kept in the isolation ward of the JNIMS, an official at the facility said.

He had gone to Mumbai for the treatment of his father who is suffering from cancer.

His mother, who too had accompanied them, had succumbed to coronavirus there, the man's family members said.

Manipur was declared COVID-19 free by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on April 19 after two persons in the state who had been afflicted by the pandemic had recovered.