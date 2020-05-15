STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Another road mishap in MP kills six UP-bound migrants

So far, 27 UP bound migrant workers and kin have died in the five major road mishaps in MP in the last six days.

Published: 15th May 2020 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants board buses departing towards their native places after arriving from Maharashtra by a special train during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Jabalpur Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Yet another road mishap has happened in Madhya Pradesh and again the victims are migrant workers and their family members from Uttar Pradesh.

The latest mishap happened on Sagar-Chhatarpur Road in Buxwaha area of Chhatarpur district (around 225 km from Bhopal) on Saturday morning, when a truck carrying 20 migrants along with a commercial consignments of fabric rolls overturned.

While five persons died on the spot, one succumbed to the injuries at the hospital later. The deceased included four women and two men. The migrants were working in a shoe factory in Mumbai's Madanpura area and were returning to native Siddharth Nagar district of East UP following loss of jobs.

At least 16 others were hurt in the mishap and have been admitted at the Community Health Centre at Banda in Sagar district, the Sagar district police superintendent Amit Sanghi said.

Since the Sagar district is close to the spot, the cops from two police stations of the district rushed to start rescue operations. Disturbing visuals of the accident showed an infant crying near the body of his mother.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

This is the fifth major road accident within six days in MP, in which migrant workers returning to native UP from Maharashtra in the wake of nationwide Coronavirus necessitated lock-down have died.

So far, 27 UP bound migrant workers and kin have died in the five major road mishaps in MP in the last six days.

Accidents over the last six days have happened in Narsinghpur, Guna and Sagar districts.

This is the second time within a week that migrant workers hiding in a truck carrying commercial consignments have died in MP.

Earlier, on May 10, six migrant workers boarding a truck loaded with mangoes had died after the truck overturned in Narsinghpur district.

The two mishaps have exposed how overloaded trucks are causing deaths of migrant workers l, but the cops and transport department personnel in both Maharashtra and MP have failed to check these overloaded trucks whose drivers are charging Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 from each migrant worker for ferrying them to UP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh migrants Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh Migrant labourers
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp