Another road mishap in MP kills six UP-bound migrants

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Yet another road mishap has happened in Madhya Pradesh and again the victims are migrant workers and their family members from Uttar Pradesh.

The latest mishap happened on Sagar-Chhatarpur Road in Buxwaha area of Chhatarpur district (around 225 km from Bhopal) on Saturday morning, when a truck carrying 20 migrants along with a commercial consignments of fabric rolls overturned.

While five persons died on the spot, one succumbed to the injuries at the hospital later. The deceased included four women and two men. The migrants were working in a shoe factory in Mumbai's Madanpura area and were returning to native Siddharth Nagar district of East UP following loss of jobs.

At least 16 others were hurt in the mishap and have been admitted at the Community Health Centre at Banda in Sagar district, the Sagar district police superintendent Amit Sanghi said.

Since the Sagar district is close to the spot, the cops from two police stations of the district rushed to start rescue operations. Disturbing visuals of the accident showed an infant crying near the body of his mother.

This is the fifth major road accident within six days in MP, in which migrant workers returning to native UP from Maharashtra in the wake of nationwide Coronavirus necessitated lock-down have died.

So far, 27 UP bound migrant workers and kin have died in the five major road mishaps in MP in the last six days.

Accidents over the last six days have happened in Narsinghpur, Guna and Sagar districts.

This is the second time within a week that migrant workers hiding in a truck carrying commercial consignments have died in MP.

Earlier, on May 10, six migrant workers boarding a truck loaded with mangoes had died after the truck overturned in Narsinghpur district.

The two mishaps have exposed how overloaded trucks are causing deaths of migrant workers l, but the cops and transport department personnel in both Maharashtra and MP have failed to check these overloaded trucks whose drivers are charging Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 from each migrant worker for ferrying them to UP.