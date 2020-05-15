STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arunachal Pradesh state transport bus service to start from May 18

The decision was taken in view of the huge demand for public transport to ferry stranded people and other passengers from one district to another, State Transport Services general manager infomed.

Published: 15th May 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Omni bus

Used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to resume state transport bus service to various destinations from May 18 next, an official said here on Friday.

The decision was taken in view of the huge demand for public transport to ferry stranded people and other passengers from one district to another, State Transport Services general manager Abu Tayeng informed.

Tayeng in an official order on Thursday said that daily bus service would be available from Itanagar to Bomdila, Seppa, Ziro, Daporijo, Aalo, Pasighat and Roing, while service between Itanagar and Tawang would be available only on Monday and Thursday.

The general manager further informed that bus services from Itanagar to Tezu, Namsai, Miao, Changlang, Khonsa, Longding, Likabali, Kamle, Tirbin, Basar, Pake-Kessang, Kaying and Liromoba would be on alternate days.

Moreover, Tayeng in the order said that bus service to Koloriang from Itanagar would be available on Tuesday and Friday, Itanagar to Nyapin (Sunday and Thursday) and Itanagar to Kra-Daadi would be available on Monday and Thursday.

State Transport secretary Dani Sulu in another official order on Thursday directed that all inter-district routes, especially connecting Itanagar would be operated from respective stations as per earlier normal schedules.

Sulu further directed that each bus station should deploy minimum of three vehicles for quarantine duties in their respective designated entry points while station superintendent of state transport services Itanagar and ISBT Naharlagun would deploy 15 buses at Police Training Centre (PTC) Banderdewa, designated as quarantine facility centre.

The secretary in his order further stated that all senior station superintendents and station superintendents should send additional buses to Itanagar, if available for lifting stranded persons from the state capital.

"Ticket bookings for all inter-district routes from Itanagar will be done online only and intra-district services operated on rural routes will book manually," the order said adding, all bus services would be operated under strict observance of social distancing and other standard operating procedures (SOPs) as per guidelines of the Union Home Ministry and the state government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arunachal pradesh Arunachal bus covid lockdown
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp