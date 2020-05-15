STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As migrants leave, Maharashtra government pitches for son of the soil agenda to tackle labour shortage

Desai said they will also set the board where the local unemployed youths can register and get the job as per their skill and qualifications.

Migrants arrive to board buses departing for railway terminus from where they will board trains to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown at Wadala in Mumbai

Migrants arrive to board buses departing for railway terminus from where they will board trains to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown at Wadala in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: As Maharashtra is facing the huge labour shortage, the government and political parties are pitching for the son of the soil (Marathi manoos) agenda while recruiting new workers in various industries.

According to the Maharashtra industries department, the government has given 65,000 industries permissions to restart their industrials operations. "Out of 65,000 units, the 35,000 have already started where more than nine lakh employees are engaged."

Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai said that they want to restart the engine of the economy and the local people have more opportunity to grab the current opportunity.

"The large numbers of migrant workers in Maharashtra had to go to their native state. There are labour shortages that can be filled by the local people. We will give priority to the son of the soil as we have policy also. The government will also give them training and as per their qualifications and training, the industries which are facing the worker's shortage can be hired these local youths," Desai said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also had a meeting with the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and other Ministers of Maha Vikas Aghadi where they decided to give more relaxations to the industries in the fourth lockdown from May 18.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had first espoused the demand of recruiting more sons of the soil in industries. He had said that the migrants have left now in fear and panic of COVID-19, now the unemployed youths of Maharashtra should be given priority while recruiting the people in industries.

The exodus of migrants are continuing, they are leaving Mumbai metropolitan region and going back to their home state. They are commuting in tempo, auto and other any means of transport to go back to their native places.

