Aurangabad Police deploys youth volunteers to enforce lockdown at COVID-19 containment zones

City police commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad said teams of five to 10 youth volunteers each will be formed to help people in containment zones.

Published: 15th May 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Street vendors; lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The Aurangabad police has announced that teams of local youth will be formed to ensure proper enforcement of the COVID-19 lockdown in containment zones of the city. With COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district crossing the 800-mark, strict enforcement of lockdown becomes crucial in around 70 containment zones of the city.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, police commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad said teams of five to 10 youth volunteers each will be formed to help people in containment zones. He said that while small areas will have five volunteers, teams of 10 will help in larger settlements.

"These teams will supply essentials and ration to the needy, apart from monitoring people's movements in these areas," Prasad said.

Coronavirus
