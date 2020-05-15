STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 relief package: Reforms to attract private investment, raise farm income

The government has also earmarked Rs. 1 lakh crore towards aggregators, farmers producers organisations, agricultural startups for strengthening farm gate infrastructure.

Published: 15th May 2020 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Sesa Sen and Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday rolled out a spate of sweeping reforms to unshackle the agricultural economy and liberate farmers including a central law that would free farmers from the monopoly of 'mandis' (middlemen). Part of the third tranche of the Rs. 20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan relief package, the reforms aim to push barrier-free inter-state trade and facilitate exports, which in turn would help farmers gain more through this parallel marketing route.

"A new central law will be brought in to provide adequate choices to farmers to sell their produce at an attractive price, barrier-free inter state trade as well as framework for e-trading of agricultural produce," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The government will also amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to exclude cereals, edible oils, oil seeds, pulses, onions and potatoes in a bid "to enable better price realisation for farmers", the minister added.

Besides, the government has also earmarked Rs. 1 lakh crore towards aggregators, farmers producers organisations, agricultural startups for strengthening farm gate infrastructure.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Put together, experts say, these measures are targeted at making farming more competitive --- create space for private players to have access to integrated markets. Also, more buyers would mean better prices for the farmers with a wider scope of getting higher returns globally.

"These are positive and big bold steps which were long overdue. What we need is private-sector competition. When you create competition for their crops, the price also improves," said Ashok Gulati, an expert on agriculture economy and Infosys Chair Professor for Agriculture at Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.

Captains of India Inc termed the move visionary. "Risk mitigation through predictable prices will empower farmers, strengthen agri-processing linkages and enable demand-driven value added agriculture. It will also encourage investments in food processing," said Sanjiv Puri, chairman of ITC Limited.

Experts also observed that the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 had outlived its utility and by bringing a change, the government has ensured that investments in the agri-value chain will get a boost.

"Several countries are considering India for processed food, marine, meat, fruits and vegetables, tea, rice and other cereals as they are apprehensive to import edible products from China. We need to encash on such opportunities. The amendment in EC Act will also help exporters to stock them for timely delivery as just in time is very crucial in inventory management," Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations, said.

According to P K Joshi, an expert on agriculture economy and a fellow National Academy of Agriculture Science, "These measures when combined with farm gate infrastructure and proposed investments in the value chain, would go a long way in helping farmers realise at least 25 to 30 per cent higher income, depending on the produce."

Left wing farmers' body All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), however, criticised the move. "Deregulating the market and eliminating stock limits will benefit hoarders and big MNCs. It is highly unlikely they will give decent prices to farmers as they all are profit driven." said Hannan Mollah, leader at AIKS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown Agriculture Coronavirus Economy farmers COVID 19 relief package
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp