STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Migrant on way to Maharashtra station to catch Shramik Special train collapses, dies

The incident took place on Thursday evening and the deceased was identified as Harish Chander Shankarlal, a resident of Bhayander in adjoining Thane district, he said.

Published: 15th May 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants waiting in queues to board Shramik express train to Uttar Pradesh at Borivali station during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai Tuesday May 12 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 45-year-old migrant worker from Rajasthan, who walked 30km from his residence to catch a Shramik Special train, collapsed and died near the Vasai Road railway station, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening and the deceased was identified as Harish Chander Shankarlal, a resident of Bhayander in adjoining Thane district, he said.

He had walked nearly 30km from his local residence to catch a Shramik Special train at the Vasai Road station in the district to travel to his hometown in Rajasthan, the official said.

Shankarlal, a carpenter by profession, was working at a construction site and was without a job due to the lockdown, he said.

ALSO READ | 'How can we stop it': SC on plea to monitor migrants walking back to their native states

He and some of his distant relatives had applied for nod to travel to their hometowns in Shramik Special trains, being operated by the Railways to ferry migrant workers stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the official said.

On Wednesday, they got information that a special train will be leaving for Rajasthan on Thursday evening, he said.

Shankarlal ran and walked on Thursday afternoon on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in sweltering heat to reach the station as he was left with no money to hire an autorickshaw or any other private vehicle, he said.

The migrant labourer felt uneasy and collapsed near the station out of exhaustion, the official said, adding he also vomitted.

The Manikpur police took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

His train was scheduled to leave at 6.30 pm.

An accidental death case has been registered at the Manikpur police station and a probe was underway, the official added.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem to the government hospital, another official said.

migrant workers staying in Bhayander said authorities had not made any arrangements to ferry them to the railway station.

When contracted, Vasai tehsildar Kiran Survase said they had arranged for travel to the station only for migrant workers living in Vasai.

Bhayander did not come in their jurisdiction, he said.

Survase said on Thursday two trains left from Vasai Road, one for Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) and another for Sikar (Rajasthan) with a total of 3,045 passengers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrants plight Migrant death Shramik Special train
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp