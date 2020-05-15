STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Movement of persons involved in essential services to be allowed: Haryana to Delhi HC

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula noted that in view of the undertaking given by the counsel for the Haryana government, the petitioner does not wish to press the PIL and disposed it.

Published: 15th May 2020 12:29 AM

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Travelling  from Gurugram and other areas of Haryana to Delhi will be easier after the Manohar Lal Khattar government gave an undertaking to the Delhi High Court that it would not restrict movement of essential services.

Government and private doctors, nurses, officials of police, courts and municipal bodies, will be allowed to travel between Haryana and Delhi on production of e-passes during the COVID-19 lockdown, Anil Grover, Additional Advocate General of Haryana, submitted before the court.

Grover said e-passes shall be issued to all the said individuals within 30 minutes of receipt of the applications. "Each e-pass shall be valid for the entire duration of the lockdown and could be used for multiple visits," he said

The Haryana government also assured the high court that movement of trucks carrying essential and non-essential goods between Delhi and Haryana as well as transit through the neighbouring state shall be allowed.

This was after a PIL urge the court to press the Centre for action against Haryana as it was  restricting movement of people involved in essential services such as doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, among others.

Coronavirus
